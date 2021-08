Two of of faces of Fox News Carlson and Ingraham, have clearly sunk to new lows. Calling out the officers who protected the Capital and giving out mock awards for best performance is not only despicable but heartless and cruel. Have either of these white nationalist ever experienced real trauma. How did Carlson react when he was "ambushed" in a small store in Montana and told he was the worse person on earth. How about Ingraham, maybe when she was called a "Karen" or a person of white privilege. Carlson must be real dense as his son is a Capital staffer whose life the Capital Police helped protect on January 6.