Harry Harelik: Democracy means accepting vaccine fears

Scientists tell us the saga of SARS-CoV-2, its increasingly insidious variants and the chaotic failure of 21st century America to rally together long enough to defeat viral spread may well extend many years as this virus continues to mutate and we continue to defy herd immunity and one another. The saga only becomes more complicated when one considers that democracy itself is ailing. Surely such prospects are grave enough to give pause to those on either side of the conundrum to more fully consider arguments pro and con.