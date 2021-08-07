Ray Perryman: Outlook for Texas metro economies

The economic upheaval of 2020 impacted all corners of Texas. As centers of employment, the largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) experienced the bulk of the heavy losses as the state responded to the COVID-19 crisis. About 79.3% of 1.4 million jobs lost between February and April 2020 were concentrated in the state’s six largest MSAs. However, recovery is ongoing, with the pace varying depending on industrial composition and other factors. Let’s briefly explore the current status of the state’s primary population centers and my latest economic projections.