Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Nelly Korda wins women's golf tournament in Tokyo as USA sweeps both golds

By Olivia Reiner, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

KAWAGOE, Japan – When U.S. golfer Nelly Korda sat atop the leaderboard with a three-shot lead at 15 under heading into the final round of the women’s tournament, she quickly felt her competition nipping at her heels. A double bogey on the seventh hole opened the door to Korda’s challengers eager to usurp her throne.

The first-time Olympian’s response was written in the stars.

Korda, 23, was born on July 28. Her astrological sign is a Leo, which corresponds to its namesake constellation associated with the mythological Nemean lion. Like a lion, Korda proved she could fight and emerged from a challenging round with Olympic gold.

“My parents always say that I'm a lion because ever since a young age, I've always been super determined and super focused on what I want,” Korda said. “So I think I'm just, in a sense, I feel like it's built inside of me.”

After settling into a three-way tie with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and India’s Aditi Ashok following the double bogey, Korda birdied the par-5 8th, par-4 9th and par-3 10th to assume sole ownership of the lead. She finished with a 2-under-par 69, dropping her to 17 under for the tournament and securing the Olympic title.

Back home in Bradenton, Florida, her father Petr Korda and mother Regina Rajchrtova Korda, both former Czech professional tennis players, watched on with plenty of nerves and lots of pride.

“Today, it's standing up as a fighter,” Petr told USA TODAY of Nelly’s best trait. “She didn't play well and she fought really, really hard and she never gave up. Especially after that double bogey, she came back with the three birdies. She is a sign of Leo, so she's always fighting like a lion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ls2E_0bKXySLp00
Nelly Korda tees off on the fourth hole during the third round. Michael Madrid, USA TODAY Sports

Even after her three-birdie rebound, Nelly still had to battle with title suitors throughout the back nine. Japan’s Mone Inami put together a strong charge, making birdies on five of the final nine holes and narrowing Nelly’s lead to one shot.

Then, Ko made her move up the leaderboard. She birdied the 15th while Nelly settled for par, slipping into a tie for silver at 16 under with Inami. When ominous storm clouds rolled through the skies of Kasumigaseki Country Club, officials stopped play and forced Nelly to step away.

That’s when she leaned on her older sister and fellow U.S. teammate, Jessica, for support.

“Obviously, I was nervous,” Nelly said. “But during the rain delay, I was just with my sister relaxing, kind of chit-chatting on the ground in the clubhouse. I think that really helped a lot, just kind of not think about it and just kind of take a step away in a sense during that rain delay and have some fun.”

When the tournament resumed 45 minutes later, Nelly wasn’t the only one who returned to play refreshed – Inami did, too.

The Tokyo native made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 17th and moved into a tie for the lead with Nelly. Determined to not let her nerves take over, Nelly made par on the 17th.

“I was just focusing on kinda executing that,” Nelly said. “I kinda had a hit, hit a soft flop shot over the ridge to kind of get it close and I was just really focusing on executing the shot and trying to stay as focused as possible on myself and to stay present.”

The par-4 18th challenged golfers all day long, with only five birdies made. On her second shot, Inami plugged her ball in the face of the front bunker. She tried to save par on her third shot, but she didn’t use enough power to get to the hole. Inami settled for a bogey.

With Jessica watching on the side of the green, Nelly closed out, making par and cementing her gold medal. She finished one shot ahead of Inami and Ko, who headed to a playoff. In the playoff on the 18th, Inami made par and Ko bogeyed, earning them silver and bronze, respectively.

“After today, Lydia was playing really well,” Nelly said. “So was Mone. They both played super well, so we were all bunched up there. It was very stressful, but I kept it together. I fought pretty hard.”

The Olympic gold followed Nelly’s trajectory of success on the LPGA this season. She has earned three wins in 2021 so far, including her first major victory at the Women’s PGA Championship. Following her major championship, Nelly became the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

While Nelly channeled the ferocity of a lion in her 67-62-69-69 Olympic tournament, Jessica compared her sister’s recent successes to those of a different type of animal – the “G.O.A.T.,” the greatest of all time.

“It's tough to win out here and she makes it look easy,” Jessica said. “But these girls are good. Look at the leaderboard every week. This is how it is. So for her to be doing what she's doing is insane to me. But at the same time, it's so cool. This is like total G.O.A.T. status for me.”

With a gold medal around her neck and the Olympics in her past, Nelly is already looking ahead. Next, she’s off to the Czech Republic with Jessica to visit family before participating in the AIG Women’s Open in Scotland.

U.S. men's basketball wins gold: Team USA topples France for fourth consecutive Olympic gold

U.S. medal count at Tokyo Olympics: Full list of every medal for Team USA at Summer Games

There, she’ll look to extend her success, but she’s still trying to pin down exactly why she’s put together a such dominant season so far.

“I don't know,” Korda said. “I hope I find out, because then I'll keep doing it. You get on these waves in sports where sometimes everything is going well and then sometimes you're working so hard and nothing's going well. So right now, I'm riding it out.”

But to Petr, there’s no secret formula to what Nelly has accomplished.

“I think at the end of the day, she's putting a lot of hours into her work,” Petr said. “Not just on the golf course, but also off the golf course. It's paying off, but (she’s) consistently trying to improve year by year, she's still very young. She wants to learn quite a lot.”

With the high expectations coupled with being the best in the world, Nelly showed she can maintain her focus on the world’s biggest stage even when the round isn’t going perfectly. After all, she’s a fighter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nelly Korda wins women's golf tournament in Tokyo as USA sweeps both golds

Comments / 2

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Olympics#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Nemean#Czech#Usa Today Sports#Kasumigaseki Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
USA Today
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Xander Schauffele Has Message For Nelly Korda After USA Sweeps Gold In Golf

Less than a week ago, the United States took home a gold medal in the men’s golf competition when Xander Schauffele made a clutch par on No. 18 to win by one shot. A few days later, the United States won its second gold medal when golfing superstar Nelly Korda also found a clutch par on No. 18. She too, took the victory by one shot over Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand.
SportsNew York Post

Nelly Korda captures Olympic gold in golf

KAWAGOE, Japan — Her parents used to call her a lion when Nelly Korda was young because she was relentless in everything she played, from gymnastics to ice skating to golf. “I’ve always been super determined and super focused on what I want,” Korda said. Now she is more than...
GolfLPGA

USA GOLF Round 4 Recap – Nelly Korda Wins Olympic Gold in Tokyo

Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan – With a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole, Nelly Korda claimed Olympic Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and earned the top step on the medal podium at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She survived 72 holes of blistering heat, one hour of storm delay and 59 world-class competitors to take the title of Olympic Champion, surrounded on the final green by her sister Jessica Korda and fellow Team USA compatriots Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics LIVE: USA defeat France in thrilling basketball final as Nelly Korda wins golf gold

Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics started with the women’s marathon being held in sweltering conditions in SapporoTeam USA runner Molly Seidel won a bronze Olympic medal in only her third ever marathon.Seidel, 27, finished the grueling event in 2:27:46, behind Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei, who took gold and silver. Seidel became just the third ever American woman to win a marathon medal, following Joan Benoit, who won gold in the 1984 event, and Deena Kastor who won bronze in 2004.Elsewhere the powerhouse American men’s basketball team, will hope to gain revenge on France, who beat them in...
Tennisbluewaterhealthyliving.com

First family of sport? Nelly's golf gold burnishes Korda dynasty

Golfer Nelly Korda’s gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday has turned a special sporting 2021 for her talented family into a glittering year. As older sister Jessica ran to Nelly and embraced her to celebrate, it was just the latest stunning success for one of the world’s most impressive sporting families.
SportsGolf.com

How sleep was an asset during Nelly Korda’s gold medal performance

Over the last few weeks, Nelly Korda has travelled from the U.S. to France, and then to Japan en route to winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. While hopping through time zones is a part of the job when you’re a professional golfer, it can seriously mess with your sleep schedule and your ability to play at the highest level.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Nelly Korda claims gold in Tokyo as Titleist enjoys seven-win weekend

Titleist staff player Nelly Korda broke more records last week by becoming the first golfer to win a gold medal and major championship in the same year, after winning the Olympics Women’s Golf Competition. Using 14 Titleist golf clubs, including the TSi1 driver, T100 irons and the Pro V1 ball,...
GolfGolfWRX

Morning 9: Bryson’s no-win situation | U.S. Am: Reeves ahead play suspended | Olympic ratings

For comments—or if you’re looking for a fourth—email me at [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans. Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner…”For the past year he’s been riding a tidal wave of controversy, and he has weathered those storms – the vaccine misinformation, the “fore!” calls, the equipment gripe, the caddie split, the rules disputes, the image protection – with varying degrees of success. At least they’ve all passed. But there is one topic that’s unabating, and unfortunately for him it’s the one largely out of his control: the Koepka Kerfuffle.”
LPGA

Lydia Ko Loving the Links at Dumbarnie

One week ago, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko was standing amid a podium with Nelly Korda and Mone Inami, receiving the second Olympic medal of her career at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The bronze medal she earned, another relic to add to the always-growing collection of accomplishments the 24-year-old has amassed in her golfing career. Dedicating the win to her country and her grandmother, who unfortunately passed prior to the event, Ko gave possession of the bronze to her sister, Sura, to take back to the United States. The major champion went straight from Tokyo to the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, and started the first day of competition with a first-round 70 to sit in a tie for 35th.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.

Comments / 2

Community Policy