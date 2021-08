DULUTH, Minn.– The City on the Hill Christian Music Festival made its way to Bayfront Park. Over 10,000 spectators are expected to show up over the weekend to watch performers such as Matthew West, The Newsboys, and more took the stage Friday and Saturday. The event wasn’t able to take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, and organizers are grateful to see thousands of people out in Bayfront Park Again for the festival.