Duluth, MN

UMD Students Showcase Research Projects

By CJ Baumgartner
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn.– Up at UMD this afternoon, some science students got the chance to show off months of work. Undergraduate Biology and Chemistry students showcased their summer research projects for their summer semester at the Swenson Science Building. Around 20 students took part in one of the two projects. And students there tell us it’s a rewarding feeling to put their findings on display for the public to see in some key scientific areas.

