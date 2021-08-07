Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Joseph FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR ST. JOSEPH COUNTY At 230 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sturgis, Three Rivers, Constantine, White Pigeon, Centreville, Colon, Nottawa, Flowerfield, Mottville, Leonidas, Mendon, Burr Oak, Wasepi, Fishers Lake, Moore Park, Findley, Fairfax, Clear Lake, Howardsville and Corey Lake. Areas of standing water may be slow to recede. Use caution traveling early this morning.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, MI
City
Sturgis, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Leonidas Township, MI
City
Burr Oak, MI
City
Three Rivers, MI
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
City
White Pigeon, MI
City
Constantine, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Clear Lake#Standing Water#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Wasepi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy