Flood Advisory issued for St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Joseph FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR ST. JOSEPH COUNTY At 230 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sturgis, Three Rivers, Constantine, White Pigeon, Centreville, Colon, Nottawa, Flowerfield, Mottville, Leonidas, Mendon, Burr Oak, Wasepi, Fishers Lake, Moore Park, Findley, Fairfax, Clear Lake, Howardsville and Corey Lake. Areas of standing water may be slow to recede. Use caution traveling early this morning.