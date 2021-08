So far as two-game series go, it's hard to think of many that stand to be more eventful than the one between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers that began on Tuesday night. Max Scherzer will be making his Dodgers debut on Wednesday, just days after being acquired from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster trade alongside Trea Turner. Yet on Tuesday, the big story entailed how the Dodgers crowd would behave with the Astros in town.