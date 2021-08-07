Scene nearby: Mama marmot at Mount Rainier National Park

There are 63 different National Parks in the United States, spreading over 30 states and two American territories. The landscape, terrain and ecosystem of each offer stunning views, impressive wildlife, or natural phenomena to wow any nature enthusiast. Though each of the national parks have something to offer to visitors, this list aims to compile the ten best national parks. Of course, the ‘best’ list can be subjective, so take this as a starting off point to dive into the world of stunning American National Parks. This list includes some of the most iconic parks, and the most highly visited per year.