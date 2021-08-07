Cancel
Scene nearby: Mama marmot at Mount Rainier National Park

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wildflowers are in bloom at Mt. Rainier. This Mama Marmot watched over her three pups as they grazed in a field of wildflowers near Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park. (Photos by Dave Govan)

