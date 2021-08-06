Resilient researchers: UW-La Crosse students adapt their research amid COVID-19

There is a team currently at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center working and studying to find treatments for COVID-19 once a person has been infected. On the team is Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Ohio State University. He and the team are specifically focusing on how to treat patients that have mild to moderate COVID-19. All across the United States people are researching for this study and are examining 3 different treatments. These are inhaled medication, an infusion, and an injection.