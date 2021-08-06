Cancel
Science

Resilient researchers: UW-La Crosse students adapt their research amid COVID-19

wisconsin.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of UW-La Crosse biochemistry students didn’t let COVID-19 stand in the way of their research. Cullen Schull and Nico Lang, who each graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in May, had spent the past couple years researching “greener” routes of synthesis for high-purity curcumin, a powdery orange chemical produced by certain plants. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has been used as a cooking ingredient and alternative medicine for centuries but also has numerous biological applications as a “wonder drug.”

#Uw#Covid 19#Organic Chemistry#Northwestern University#Uw La Crosse#Curcuminoids#The University Of Utah
