Resilient researchers: UW-La Crosse students adapt their research amid COVID-19
A pair of UW-La Crosse biochemistry students didn’t let COVID-19 stand in the way of their research. Cullen Schull and Nico Lang, who each graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in May, had spent the past couple years researching “greener” routes of synthesis for high-purity curcumin, a powdery orange chemical produced by certain plants. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has been used as a cooking ingredient and alternative medicine for centuries but also has numerous biological applications as a “wonder drug.”www.wisconsin.edu
