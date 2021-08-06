Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm chances and a summer surge

By Adam Burniston
foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter enjoying well below average temperatures to begin August, Summer is surging back for next week, with more storm chances returning as well. By Saturday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 60s for a mild feel. Mostly sunny skies with clouds mixed in will be with us throughout the day, but storm chances will also be possible. Better shower and thunderstorms chances will increase through the afternoon and evening across much of our region, but southern and southeastern Kentucky could see rain chances earlier as well. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach into the mid-80s, but humidity will make it feel warmer.

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Peoria, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday Night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas along and north of I-80 through 10 pm Tuesday evening. While the severe weather threat will diminish after 10 pm, thunderstorms will continue and could produce heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

More chances for showers, storms with steamy, sweltering heat!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday had storms that barreled through the region and caused damage to areas near Barren and Hart counties, but it also had hot and humid conditions for many that will continue on Tuesday!. Unsettled weather continues in south-central Kentucky for Tuesday - which will be...
EnvironmentKRQE News 13

Storm chances increasing through the week

Storm chances will increase through the week as monsoon moisture returns and upper level disturbances move into New Mexico. An upper level disturbance will bring scattered storm chances to many areas along and south of I-40 Tuesday afternoon. This disturbance will keep storm chances around Wednesday afternoon once again, but will push farther north. Moisture will continue to increase statewide through the end of the week as another upper level disturbance moves into New Mexico. This will bring better chances for showers and storms statewide, especially Friday and Saturday.
EnvironmentKRMS Radio

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday August 10th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday August 10th. A heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday evening…. For today: Daytime highs approaching 96 under partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. For tonight: Slight chance for scattered thunderstorms early, otherwise...
Environmentfoxlexington.com

Scattered Storms and Steamy Temps

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to target the region as our stormy week continues to do some work. Strong storms and heavy rains will be a threat today and, likely, through the rest of the week. At the same time, we are keeping close tabs on the tropics for a possible impact on our weather down the road.
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Dog Days Of Summer, More Heat And Tropical Humidity

JAMESTOWN – Tropical air will continue to surge into the region throughout the week bringing an increase to the “feels like”temperatures and the thunderstorm chances. A northern shove to the Jet Stream continues to allow subtropical Southern air to move into the northeast, which has no only risen the humidity but is also bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. Those storms will be commonplace over the next several days before we start to back it down towards the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy