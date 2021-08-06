Storm chances and a summer surge

After enjoying well below average temperatures to begin August, Summer is surging back for next week, with more storm chances returning as well. By Saturday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 60s for a mild feel. Mostly sunny skies with clouds mixed in will be with us throughout the day, but storm chances will also be possible. Better shower and thunderstorms chances will increase through the afternoon and evening across much of our region, but southern and southeastern Kentucky could see rain chances earlier as well. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach into the mid-80s, but humidity will make it feel warmer.