Haddish Joins Comedy Center Advisory Board

Post-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Comedy Center announced Friday that Tiffany Haddish — a comedian, actress, producer and author — has joined its advisory board of directors. “We are so pleased to welcome Tiffany Haddish to this esteemed board,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center executive director. “It’s particularly meaningful for Tiffany to be joining us on this day — as we remember Lucille Ball — on what would have been her 110th birthday. Tiffany’s creativity, talent and commitment to the art form -embody Ball’s own pioneering achievements and extraordinary work in front of and behind the camera”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Lewis Black
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Carl Reiner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#The Comedy Center
MoviesComplex

LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in Talks to Join Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Reboot

Disney is gearing up for a new Haunted Mansion film, and LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are reportedly in talks to star. Deadline reports that the two are close to signing on to the project, which Dear White People director Justin Simien is currently attached to helm. The Heat, Ghostbusters (2016), and Parks and Recreation writer Katie Dippol penned the latest draft of the script, while Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will serve as producers on the project.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oliver Hudson shares emotional post as famous family show support

Oliver Hudson has an adoring family around him and has enjoyed an exciting career as an actor. Goldie Hawn's son is renowned for his sense of humour and fun social media posts, but last week he reflected on his childhood alongside an emotional message. The dad-of-three posted a picture of...
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Jennifer Hudson Will Earn Oscar ‘Respect’ as Aretha Franklin

Actors will love Liesl Tommy’s Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.” Thirteen years after the Queen of Soul first approached Jennifer Hudson, who had just won her “Dreamgirls” Oscar, with the idea of playing her in a movie, “Respect” wrapped filming in February 2020, one month before lockdown. MGM decided to push back the movie from December 2020 to August 13, 2021, to give it a chance to play in theaters. (August has proven to be a successful launchpad for awards contenders, including “The Help,” “The Butler,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”) Judging from the way “Respect” played Saturday night at the Bruin Theatre in Westwood...
TV Showsprimetimer.com

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Showing 1 - 15 of 261 articles tagged "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" The Ellen DeGeneres Show's final season promo and poster tout "countless lives changed" and "$450,000,000 given" Ellen DeGeneres' "Farewell Season" will "continue to deliver uplifting, inspiring and hilarious experiences to viewers," through a mix of "unparalleled... Posted Wednesday...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oliver Hudson celebrates happy news following heartfelt health confession

Oliver Hudson was delighted to deliver some joyous news to fans on Tuesday in the wake of an emotional post which surprised many. The son of Goldie Hawn - who shares three children with his wife, Erin Bartlett - updated his social media followers with an Instagram message which has clearly thrilled Oliver and his legion of fans.
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in a crop top and leggings - and fans are obsessed

Need further proof that Catherine Zeta-Jones is aging backward? Look no further than her latest Instagram post. The 51-year-old Prodigal Son star was glowing as she posed on a yoga mat in a room with floor-to-ceiling windows wearing a gray crop top and matching leggings for her eponymous clothing line. Catherine completed the look with star-print black loafers.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Alex Cord, a character actor best known for portraying Michael Coldsmith Briggs III on Airwolf, has died at the age of 88. Cord's publicist and friend Linda McAlister confirmed his death to Deadline. Cord died Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas. The Hollywood Reporter...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez photos: the Bennifers in the Hamptons

Angelina Jolie+The Weeknd and Kanye West+Irina Shayk tried, but the photo of their sweet embrace was enough to re-establish the podium of the couples of summer 2021. Ben Affleck+Jennifer Lopez hold on to gold medal and they prove it with every shot of their eyes to heart and the reaction of the web to their kiss with trend topics in three, two, one. The Bennifers were spotted first friday in an amusement park in Los Angeles and then Sunday for July 4 in the Hamptons and their photos went viral worldwide.

