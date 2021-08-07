Haddish Joins Comedy Center Advisory Board
The National Comedy Center announced Friday that Tiffany Haddish — a comedian, actress, producer and author — has joined its advisory board of directors. “We are so pleased to welcome Tiffany Haddish to this esteemed board,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center executive director. “It’s particularly meaningful for Tiffany to be joining us on this day — as we remember Lucille Ball — on what would have been her 110th birthday. Tiffany’s creativity, talent and commitment to the art form -embody Ball’s own pioneering achievements and extraordinary work in front of and behind the camera”www.post-journal.com
