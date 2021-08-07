Tokyo Olympics: Team USA beat France 87-82 to claim fourth straight gold medal

What's the best way to celebrate after winning a record fifth gold medal at the Olympics? If you ask Sue Bird, it might just be a kiss from fiancée Megan Rapinoe. On Aug. 8, after the US women's basketball team defeated host nation Japan 90-75, it didn't take long for Sue to find Megan in the crowd so they could experience the win together. "[I'm] honestly inspired, and it feels like corny to say, but it's like everything you would want in someone that you would look up to. Obviously, I get to be with her and I love her, that's the most special part," Megan told NBC. Later, she shared a photo of the pair's kiss along with the caption, "I am so proud of you @sbird10 ❤️. As if I could love you any more 🥰. Congrats baby!"