Tokyo Olympics: Team USA beat France 87-82 to claim fourth straight gold medal

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. Team USA secured a fourth straight Olympic gold medal as they beat France 87-82 in Tokyo.

Basketballdailyjournal.net

Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title

SAITAMA, Japan — Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game. The Americans expected nothing less. And in the end, their Olympic reign lives on. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold...
NBAchatsports.com

Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum help US beat France 87-82 for gold medal

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game. The Americans expected nothing less. And in the end, their Olympic reign continues. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold...
Sportsiecn.com

USA Men’s Basketball fights through adversity, takes home gold in Tokyo

After waiting an extra calendar year for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they finally arrived. For the USA’s men’s basketball team, it meant another opportunity to defend the country’s basketball crown, and win a 4th straight gold medal. But, it wasn’t as easy as the past 3 Olympics, where the U.S. breezed through almost everybody. This team had some major obstacles to overcome to get the gold, so let’s find out how they did it.
