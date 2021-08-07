Cancel
Astros' Taylor Jones: Launches homer Friday

Jones went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Minnesota. The first baseman opened the scoring for Houston with his second-inning blast, which was Jones' first homer of the season. The 27-year-old figures to be in the mix for a regular role as long as Yuli Gurriel (neck) is on the injured list. Jones is slashing just .177/.224/.274 with seven RBI and five runs scored through 67 plate appearances.

MLBhoustonmirror.com

Jake Odorizzi, Astros shut out Rockies

Taylor Jones roped doubles in consecutive at-bats and the Houston Astros claimed the opener of a two-game interleague series against the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-0 Tuesday. Five Astros pitched combined on a five-hit shutout. Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-6) took a step toward reclaiming the form he showed prior to...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Return package revealed for Detroit Tigers trade with Milwaukee Brewers

The MLB trade deadline is just over 2 hours away and the Detroit Tigers have gotten in on the action as they have traded Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers. We now know the return package for Norris and according to Jason Beck, who also reported the trade first, the Tigers are getting RHP Reese Olsen from the Brewers.
MLBDetroit News

Scary collision between Hill, Baddoo dampens Tigers' win over Orioles

— The game all of a sudden became very secondary as Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo and center fielder Derek Hill were sprawled out on the ground in left field after a fierce collision in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The two speedy rookie outfielders were chasing a drive in...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
MLBFanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Does Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo have Cedric Mullins-like potential? AJ Hinch thinks so

Before Thursday, Akil Baddoo and Cedric Mullins hadn't stood face-to-face in one year. But they text and talk on the phone, even connecting via FaceTime when Baddoo launched a home run on the first pitch he saw in his first MLB at-bat. They have known each other for about seven years, thanks to their travel baseball team in Atlanta.
MLBTMZ.com

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill Injured In Violent Outfield Collision

Two Detroit Tigers players crashed into each other in the outfield Tuesday night ... and the collision was so violent, both guys had to leave the game with injuries. It all went down in the 8th inning of the Tigers' tilt against the Orioles in Baltimore ... when Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill went after a fly ball that was hit to left-center field.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch explains benching Miguel Cabrera

On Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera blasted the 499th home run of his career. Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Miggy would be in the lineup for Thursday’s series-finale against the Orioles rather than allowing him to sit out and wait to try and hit No. 500 in front of the home crowd at Comerica Park.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Brantley hitting second for Astros on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is starting in Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Brantley will man right field after Kyle Tucker was moved to center and Myles Straw was rested. In a matchup against Kevin Gausman, Brantley's FanDuel salary stands at $3,300.
MLBVacaville Reporter

After big trade deadline passes, Altuve’s homers lead Astros past SF Giants, Gausman

SAN FRANCISCO — Before the Giants even stepped on the diamond at Oracle Park on Friday, they had already taken a significant step toward winning the National League West. With a last-minute deal ahead of Friday’s trade deadline to bring All-Star slugger Kris Bryant to San Francisco, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi rewarded his first place club with the addition of a key right-handed bat who can play all over the diamond.
MLBHerald-Palladium

Altuve hits grand slam on 2-homer night, Astros beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants both have 64 wins, tied for most in the majors. For two teams planning to play deep into October, their series opener Friday night provided a summer measuring stick. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...

