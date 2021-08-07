Astros' Taylor Jones: Launches homer Friday
Jones went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Minnesota. The first baseman opened the scoring for Houston with his second-inning blast, which was Jones' first homer of the season. The 27-year-old figures to be in the mix for a regular role as long as Yuli Gurriel (neck) is on the injured list. Jones is slashing just .177/.224/.274 with seven RBI and five runs scored through 67 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
