Royals' Cam Gallagher: Hits double in rare start

Lynch (1-3) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings as the Royals were downed 6-4 by the Blue Jays. He struck out two. While he was far from dominant, Lynch tossed 63 of 107 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start. The rookie southpaw still has a 6.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through his first 22 big-league innings, but he's beginning to flash the potential that makes him one of Kansas City's top pitching prospects.