Royals' Cam Gallagher: Hits double in rare start

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gallagher went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis. Salvador Perez was scratched with an illness Friday, so Gallagher made a rare start behind the dish. Since he was activated from the injured list July 16, Gallagher has logged just 20 plate appearances, and his double Friday was his first hit in that span. The backup catcher could get another start Saturday if Perez isn't out from under the weather.

