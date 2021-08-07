Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Charged with loss

Rodriguez (0-2) allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while failing to record an out in Friday's loss to the White Sox. Rodriguez entered Friday's game in the top of the 10th inning, and he allowed a two-run homer to begin the inning. The Cubs committed a fielding error, and he allowed a pair of singles to bring in another run prior to his removal. Although the right-hander picked up his first major-league save in his last outing, he's now been charged with losses in two of his last three appearances.