Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Three hits in loss

Alvarez went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Minnesota. The slugger is on a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-19 (.368) in that span. Alvarez kept Houston's chances alive in the 10th inning with an RBI single as his third hit of the game, after which he was replaced by pinch runner Jake Meyers. Through 392 plate appearances, Alvarez is slashing .284/.349/.520 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 64 runs scored and a stolen base. He's been limited mainly to designated hitter duties, but there's a chance he could eventually draw starts at first base to cover for the absence of Yuli Gurriel (neck).