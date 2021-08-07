Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Three hits in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Alvarez went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Minnesota. The slugger is on a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-19 (.368) in that span. Alvarez kept Houston's chances alive in the 10th inning with an RBI single as his third hit of the game, after which he was replaced by pinch runner Jake Meyers. Through 392 plate appearances, Alvarez is slashing .284/.349/.520 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 64 runs scored and a stolen base. He's been limited mainly to designated hitter duties, but there's a chance he could eventually draw starts at first base to cover for the absence of Yuli Gurriel (neck).

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuli Gurriel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Hitting Streak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Houston's Yordan Alvarez sitting on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alvarez will head to the bench after Michael Brantley was moved to left field, Kyle Tucker was moved to right, and Chas McCormick was picked as Saturday's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on...
MLBYardbarker

Lance McCullers did not appreciate Yordan Alvarez pimping his home run

Lance McCullers did not appreciate the way teammate Yordan Alvarez pimped a home run on Tuesday night. Alvarez broke open a 1-0 game with a huge 2-run home run for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the eighth inning. The clean-up hitter admired his work after the home run, which prompted even a teammate to yell at him.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins held to four hits in shutout loss to Astros

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit the 50th home run of his career, rookie Luis Garcia pitched six scoreless innings, and three relievers completed the four-hitter to help the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. The victory snaps a three-game skid for the Astros,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
MLBTMZ.com

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill Injured In Violent Outfield Collision

Two Detroit Tigers players crashed into each other in the outfield Tuesday night ... and the collision was so violent, both guys had to leave the game with injuries. It all went down in the 8th inning of the Tigers' tilt against the Orioles in Baltimore ... when Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill went after a fly ball that was hit to left-center field.
MLBTimes Daily

Altuve hits grand slam on 2-homer night, Astros beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants both have 64 wins, tied for most in the majors. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Correa Goes Yard On Joe Kelly in Astros 7-5 Loss to Dodgers

The Astros scarcely had a chance in this one from the outset, as starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi got tattooed, allowing four runs in the first inning, and seven runs total in three innings pitched. And in one of the strangest inversions of Astros baseball reality imaginable, it was the bullpen that shone tonight, going five innings without allowing a run. The Dodger runs in the first inning came off two homers, one a lead-off homer by Mookie Betts, the other a three-run shot by Will Smith.
Hickory, NCGo Blue Ridge

Crawdads Hit 3 Homers in Loss....

Hickory, NC- The Crawdads were unable to hold off the Greenville Drive on Friday night, as runs in the late innings sunk the ‘Dads, who fell 9-8. The Drive put up a run in the top of the first off ‘Dads starter Zak Kent to take a 1-0 lead. The...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Brantley hitting second for Astros on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is starting in Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Brantley will man right field after Kyle Tucker was moved to center and Myles Straw was rested. In a matchup against Kevin Gausman, Brantley's FanDuel salary stands at $3,300.
BaseballCBS Sports

Twins' Willians Astudillo: Raps three hits in loss

Astudillo went 3-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Cardinals on Friday. Playing third base and hitting out of the five spot, Astudillo notched his second straight three-hit performance and belted his second double in as many games. He has gone 6-for-10 over his past two games to lift his season average from .246 to .271.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Knocks in three

Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Mariners. Diaz continues to fill in for the injured Alex Bregman (quadriceps), who remains on a rehab assignment that should run through next week. In the two games since coming off his own stay on the injured list, Diaz has four hits, two doubles, four RBI and two runs over 11 plate appearances.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Takes Blame For Loss To Astros

He went 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched across five starts during that span. Buehler wasn't overly dominant against the Astros' top-ranked offense but held them to one run and got through his benchmark of six innings. It's what I'm here to do, as I've said, is try to get through six innings and put us in a position to win," Buehler said after the Dodgers' 3-0 loss.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Astros lefty Raley suspended three games, manager Baker one

SAN FRANCISCO -- Astros left-handed reliever Brooks Raley was suspended for three games and fined Friday by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at and hitting Seattle's J.P. Crawford on Monday night. Raley appealed the penalty announced by MLB on Friday, when Houston opened a weekend series at San Francisco...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jonathan Villar: Three hits in loss

Villar went 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday's loss to Atlanta. The veteran infielder has started 10 straight games and slashed .313/.389/.469 over that stretch, although his production (one homer, zero steals, two RBI, three runs) leaves a lot to be desired. Villar should remain a regular in the lineup as long as Francisco Lindor (oblique) is out of action, but he might need to work his way into a better spot in the batting order to be a real asset in shallower formats.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Fans take their swings but Dodgers come up empty in loss to Astros

Batting practice home runs and even foul balls – like the one in the first inning by Jose Altuve (one of only four Astros who participated in the tainted 2017 World Series still on their active roster) – were thrown back onto the field by angry Dodger fans. The game was interrupted multiple times when inflatable trash cans bouncing around in the pavilions landed in play on the warning track.

Comments / 0

Community Policy