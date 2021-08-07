Five contestants to compete for Miss Clarke County Fair
Beauty pageants will usher in a week of fun Sunday at the Clarke County Fair, which returns a year after being cancelled due to the pandemic. The fair’s opening ceremony is set for 5 p.m. at the Clarke County Fairgrounds and will include a welcome from local officials and music performances by Clarke County High School students. It will be followed by the Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County and Junior Miss Clarke County Fair contests.www.winchesterstar.com
