Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, VA

Five contestants to compete for Miss Clarke County Fair

By Star staff report
Winchester Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauty pageants will usher in a week of fun Sunday at the Clarke County Fair, which returns a year after being cancelled due to the pandemic. The fair’s opening ceremony is set for 5 p.m. at the Clarke County Fairgrounds and will include a welcome from local officials and music performances by Clarke County High School students. It will be followed by the Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County and Junior Miss Clarke County Fair contests.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Clarke County, VA
Government
City
Berryville, VA
County
Clarke County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#High School#The Pre Teen#Little Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy