Team USA men's basketball beats France to win fourth straight gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

By Brian Windhorst
abc7ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAITAMA, Japan --Kevin Durant has had some wonderful days in his career, but there's never been one like this green and gold Saturday in Japan. First there was a new $198 million contract locked in with the Brooklyn Nets. Then the pride of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, extended his legendary status as one of America's great Olympians with a masterpiece performance to lead Team USA to its fourth straight gold, 87-82 over France.

