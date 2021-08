North Iowa students popped up on honors lists all over the country this spring. Here is a list of local students who made their schools' honors lists for the spring semester:. University of Alabama - A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).