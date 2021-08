Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced today that she is inviting Oregonians to apply to serve on the Oregon People’s Commission on Redistricting. Like her predecessors, Fagan is preparing for redistricting in case she is needed. The People’s Commission will convene only if the Legislature misses its September 27 deadline, and the Oregon Constitution requires Secretary Fagan to conduct redistricting. If convened, the Commissioners will advise Secretary Fagan and her staff as they conduct public hearings and fulfill the Secretary of State’s constitutional duty in legislative redistricting.