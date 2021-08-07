Cancel
Ronald Rauhe of Germany wins medal in 5th Olympics

By JIM VERTUNO
The State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Rauhe of Germany set an Olympic canoe sprint milestone Saturday, and Lisa Carrington of New Zealand just missed another in her otherwise splendid Tokyo Games. And Serghei Tarnovschi of Moldova, who was stripped of his bronze medal in 2016 because of a positive doping test, benefitted from the yearlong delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic to return to the Olympics and win another medal. His four-year suspension ended in time for him to qualify in May.

