The ugliest word often is the sweetest in politics
It may be the ugliest word in the English language. Or the sweetest when it describes a politician’s response to a perceived wrong. In 1984, after two terms as governor, Jim Hunt was running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Jesse Helms. A host of ambitious Democrats lined up to succeed him. Competitors in the gubernatorial primary that year included Lt. Gov. Jimmy Green, Insurance Commissioner John Ingram, Hunt Secretary of Commerce Lauch Faircloth, Hunt Deputy Secretary of Human Resources Tom Gilmore, Attorney General Rufus Edmisten and former Charlotte Mayor Eddie Knox.www.reflector.com
Comments / 0