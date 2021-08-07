Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Covid surge among unvaccinated is putting kids at risk

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs politicians debate mask mandates in schools, Dr. Ebony Hilton with the University of Virginia's School of Medicine joins to discuss the risk from unvaccinated adults to kids as the pandemic continues.Aug. 7, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#University Of Virginia#Pandemic#Politicians#School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

A chef who says he lost his father, mother and brother to Covid-19 within the space of a single week says all three had refused the vaccine after becoming frightened by misinformation.Francis Goncalves, from Cardiff, said parents Basil, 73, and Charmagne, 65, as well as younger sibling Shaul, 40, all started feeling unwell on the weekend of 10 July after a family meal together.Within two weeks of their symptoms appearing, all three – who were all living in Portugal – were dead.“They got caught up in a lot of the anti-vaccination propaganda,” Goncalves said. “It preys on people who...
Public HealthNewsweek

'Putting Students at Risk': Ed. Sec. Warns Against Opposing COVID Mitigation Amid Delta Surge

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona warned that efforts to oppose COVID-19 mitigation strategies—such as mask mandates—in schools are "putting students at risk," particularly as the more serious Delta variant of the novel virus surges across the county. Several states—including Florida, Texas, Utah, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma and South Carolina—have attempted...
Public Healthabc11.com

Alarming 94K surge in COVID-19 cases among kids, hospitals overwhelmed

Public health experts and state officials are raising alarms about a surge in COVID hospitalizations among children -- now at their steepest and seeing the most significant increase since the onset of the pandemic. After declining in the early summer, child COVID-19 cases have steadily increased again in recent weeks...
Raleigh, NCthecharlottepost.com

Report: Missed well visits put kids at risk for communicable diseases

RALEIGH – Parents should catch their kids up on missed doctor visits, and in some cases, vaccinations, to protect themselves and their communities before they return to school, according to a new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute. Earlier this year, the...
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah seeing a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases among kids just as school starts, Utah pediatrician says

Zachary Noyce holds a sign in support of school mask mandates outside of the Utah State Board of Education office in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Children's hospitals are full, the delta variant is twice as transmissible as the original novel coronavirus strain, Utah is already at 250% more COVID-19 cases in children than this time last year, a vaccine for kids under 12 is not ready — and school hasn't even started yet, said a pediatric infectious disease doctor.
PharmaceuticalsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated people are putting others at risk

I am frustrated and I am not alone. Those of us that took the risk of the coronavirus seriously and wore masks and were vaccinated are now being punished by those who did not get vaccinated for whatever reason. Under our Montana Constitution Article 2 Section 3 Inalienable Rights of its residents includes the right to a clean and healthful environment. Our rights to a clean and healthful environment are being neglected.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation reports surge in coronavirus hospitalizations among unvaccinated patients

The Cherokee Nation is reporting a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 90% of the new cases among unvaccinated patients. The tribal health system is suspending elective surgeries at W.W. Hastings Hospital to care for those hospitalized with the virus. They’re also re-activating their COVID-19 surge plan. That will increase inpatient room capacity by 50 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy