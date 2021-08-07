Chukars win consecutive games, take down Ogden 12-8 in back and forth contest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Before Thursday's night game, the Chukars had lost five of their previous seven games, but on Friday night, the Chukars appear to be getting out of their slump with their second win in a row over the Ogden Raptors. After taking a 3-2 lead after one inning, Ogden scored six in the third to take a commanding 8-3 lead. But the Chukars roared back with nine unanswered runs to pull ahead for good.