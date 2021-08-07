Cancel
Larimer County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEAST PORTION OF THE CAMERON PEAK BURN AREA IN EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY At 1050 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that rain had mostly ended in the Cameron Peak Burn area. This last round of showers and storms produced between 0.10 and 0.25 inches of rain, and may result in minor flooding. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Masonville. This includes the following additional locations Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville and Storm Mountain. Little if any additional rain will fall.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Larimer County, CO
