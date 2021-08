My involvement in some upcoming organized busking events in and around the Berkshires has started me thinking as to whether the people of Pittsfield would be for or against the practice of busking taking place on the street corners of Pittsfield. In case you are wondering, the events I’m referring to are “Berkshire Busk” which is taking place on Friday and Saturday evenings in Great Barrington through the end of August, and the “BuskStop” all day busking event taking place on August 14th in Torrington, CT as part of the Litchfield Hills Creative Festival.