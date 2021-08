International criminals rappelling down cliff sides. Game wardens dressed in camouflage to track them. Investigators confiscating contraband destined for faraway places. These scenes sound more like something from a James Bond movie than where they actually occurred: a California state park. And though they also sound like something from the drug trade, they involve succulents — California dudleya (or liveforevers), our native variety of those succulent plants that have become so popular in home gardens and patio arrangements.