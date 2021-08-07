Cruise-In: Rebels Without A Cause

Fans of classic cars, hot rods and specialty cars and trucks filled downtown streets once again for the Jamestown Cruise-In. On Friday, the annual automobile show made its return following being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Don Pratt of Jamestown brought his1946 Ford to the cruise-in during a beautiful evening to show off his classic automobile. Pratt didn’t enjoy not being able to display his automobile last year during the pandemic.