Women’s flyweight (Quarterfinals) Tsukimi Namiki def. Ingrit Valencia (Colombia), 5:0: Valencia won bronze in Rio, but she’ll go home from Tokyo empty-handed, losing to the host country fighter, who just moved around and darted in and out too quickly, landing little flurries and getting away before Valencia could do much in return. She’s the second qualified women’s boxing medalist from Japan at these Olympics, following Sena Irie, who is set for the gold medal match at featherweight. In the round of 16, we saw Valencia trade with plenty of fire against fellow vet Mary Kom, but Kom doesn’t move anymore like Namiki does. Namiki’s feet just gave Valencia fits, and Namiki is now guaranteed at least bronze.