Scranton, PA

Scranton Jazz Festival makes musical return

Scranton Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scranton Jazz Festival returned Friday for its 16th edition — this time free. Nearly 20 businesses throughout downtown are hosting acts. Musicians play from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, and music lovers can walk from place to place or hop on a trolley to get to a new venue. The festival, which coincided with Scranton’s First Friday Art Walk on its opening night, continues today and Sunday. Visit scrantonjazzfestival.org.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

