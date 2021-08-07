Scranton Jazz Festival makes musical return

After a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scranton Jazz Festival returned Friday for its 16th edition — this time free. Nearly 20 businesses throughout downtown are hosting acts. Musicians play from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, and music lovers can walk from place to place or hop on a trolley to get to a new venue. The festival, which coincided with Scranton’s First Friday Art Walk on its opening night, continues today and Sunday. Visit scrantonjazzfestival.org.