The Wayne County Fair began its nine-day run Friday at the fairgrounds near Honesdale. The fairgrounds open each day at 9 a.m. The midway and rides open from noon to 11 p.m. Exhibit buildings open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 2 and older; on Wednesday, people 62 and older get in for $5. For more information, visit waynecountyfair.com.