Well again, I think you're a party of one on this issue
But this question and a million tangents have been beaten to glue. I'm tapping out. I would say, seriously trying to be helpful, that I think you would do much better to drop the snarky tone from so many of your posts. You close more posts with the phrase LOL than a teenage girl. That's not indicative of the civilized debate you claim to want. It's a putdown and it gets tiresome. I hope this is helpful.virginiatech.sportswar.com
Comments / 0