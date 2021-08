Tuesday on Beyond the Bricks, Jake Query and Mike Thomsen look back at the history of NASCAR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including the famous 1992 tire test that ultimately led to the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994. They discuss Davey Allison and Tim Richmond, two drivers who never had the chance to compete in the Brickyard, and the rivalry between fans of IndyCar and NASCAR. In the second segment, they talk about the smashing success of the Brickyard in the 90s, including how the first race helped launch Jeff Gordon into stardom and the massive entry lists in early years. Jake and Mike wrap up by talking about the 1995 race and the reverence Dale Earnhardt had for 16th and Georgetown.