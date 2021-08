Houston Dynamo FC are up against a new Texas rival in Austin FC as they travel to Q2 Stadium for the first time. This is the first meeting between the two sides and both would really like to get a win. The Dynamo currently sit in 9th place in the Western Conference while Austin are 13th in the West which is the bottom of the conference table. However, the two share something and that’s they each only have 3 wins in the 2021 campaign. The difference the Dynamo have done is get a lot of draws.