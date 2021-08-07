Patios with Misters
Sometimes the shade of a patio isn't quite enough. If you want to spend time outside in this Texas weather and still feel comfortable, you might just need to find a spot that employs some more serious cooling-off measures. Yep, we’re talking misters… and not of the complement-to-misses variety. We’re referring of course to the refreshing clouds-of-hydration that many spots around town use to keep folks cool. Check out our list of some great patios around town to get misted below.capmetro.do512.com
Comments / 0