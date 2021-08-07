Patios with Misters

If you use your deck or patio as often as we do, you’ll find the patio door gets a workout. And the screen slider takes a beating with that continued use especially during warm weather months. If you have kids, you’re likely to have a stray ball, Frisbee or another flying object damage the screening. And that wide expanse of the screening can be a likely target for an over-energized dog. No matter how the damage happens to that big, wide surface, the screen panel is actually an easy repair job, and it involves only a minimum of tools and skills that you can learn on the job.