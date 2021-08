When the NC State defense hits the field under the lights in Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 2, there will be a lot of familiar numbers lined up for the Pack. The Wolfpack returns all but one starter on the defensive side of the ball from a unit that made great strides in 2020, and is looking to be even better in 2021. And with those 10 starters coming back will be another well-known member of the secondary for NC State fans, as Chris Ingram is set to make his return from a knee injury that kept him out the second half of 2019 and the entirety of 2020.