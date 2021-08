That was certainly a driving factor in the last round of expansion due to the importance of adding new subscriber bases to the conference networks. The B1G took the mighty football powers of Maryland and Rutgers. If expanding into new states is still the primary goal, then I'd say UNC and Virginia Tech would be the SEC's top two choices. But as others have pointed out, with the shifting from a traditional network distribution model to a streaming model, does that calculation change? Would Florida State and Clemson add more "value" because of their stronger football brands? I'm honestly not sure, but I bet ESPN knows the answer to that question.