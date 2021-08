Fields has shown great accuracy while also showing effectiveness throwing from multiple arm angles, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. Although Fields is still working with the second-team offense, he's impressed the team by showing the ability to get the ball out quickly while also displaying excellent arm strength. With Andy Dalton also having a good camp, Fields hasn't been getting first-team practice reps, but he's progressing well, which could help him force his way into the starting lineup sooner rather than later. It's clear that fantasy managers expect Fields to be the starter for most of the season, as he's being drafted as roughly the 15th quarterback off the board while Dalton is going undrafted in many leagues.