Zucchini Sausage and Rice Casserole is a versatile one-pan meal that comes together in about 30 minutes (depending on which kind of rice you use). I used up all of my fresh tomatoes, but if you have some, chop them up and add in place of, or in addition to the tomato sauce. Does your family like bell peppers? Chop them up and add with the onions. Use any summer squash or eggplant instead of, in addition to, the zucchini.