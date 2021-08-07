Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Vintage Nikon 15mm F5.6 Makes the Coolest Images

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I think we can all agree that people love old Nikon lenses. And that’s really going to be the case with this vintage Nikon 15mm f5.6 lens. It’s not a fisheye: it’s a wide-angle lens with all the yummy character people have been missing for a while. Modern lenses have had the character engineered out of them and are often way too sharp. But for a solid price, you can get this lens in wonderful condition from the Rare Camera Store.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
51
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon Dslr#Fisheye Lens#Flickr#Camera#The Rare Camera Store#Nikkor#F22#R60#Kodak Ektar#A Rocket Blower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Nikon Z50 review

The Nikon Z50 is not just a scaled down version of the Nikon Z6 and Z7. Nikon has done a remarkable job of giving such a small camera such a solid one-handed grip, but quite apart from the size of the camera, we were impressed by the 16-50mm pancake kit lens which is one of the slimmest APS-C kit lenses we've yet seen and uses a 'proper' mechanical zoom rather than an electrical power zoom system. But the clincher could be Nikon's pricing. Body only, the Z50 already costs less than its chief APS-C rivals, the Sony A6400 and Fujifilm X-T30, and the pricing for the kit lens and twin lens bundles is really quite remarkable.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Images appear to confirm Nikon’s Z9 is being tested at the Olympics, gives us the first look at its back side

Today, Twitter account Photolari shared a tweet with a pair of photos showing what appears to be Nikon Z9 mirrorless cameras in the wild at the Olympics. The original tweet has been deleted, but digicame-info managed to save the above images before their removal. Nikon has confirmed some details of its forthcoming flagship mirrorless camera, but only shown renderings of the front of the camera. These new images reveal the back side of the pro-style camera body, which appears to feature Nikon’s signature circular eyepiece, dual joysticks, a directional pad and a generous array of buttons. Below is a breakdown of the buttons (many of which are surely going to be customizable):
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR review

If you're after an own-brand super-tele zoom for your Nikon DSLR, the Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR is a high-performing lens which is, at least by Nikon's standards, reasonably priced for the focal range on offer. It's a little disappointing that the lens isn't fully weather sealed, especially as this is an optic designed for sports and wildlife photography, which can take place in all weathers.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN Sport sample gallery

Sigma's new designed-for-mirrorless 150-600mm F5-6.3 telephoto zoom is a great lens for wildlife and sports in bright conditions. The zoom range is flexible, the close-up performance at 150mm is impressive, and well, it's just a fun lens to use. Check out how it performs on a 47MP Panasonic Lumix S1R in our sample gallery.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Nikon Golf laser rangefinders

Nikon has this week introduced three new golf laser rangefinders in the form of the Coolshot Pro II Stabilised, Coolshot Lite Stabilised and Coolshot 50i. The Coolshot Pro II Stabilised is the flagship golf laser rangefinder from Nikon and features dual lock on ECO technology informing you that the distance to the flagstick has been measured even with trees in the background.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Sigma announces 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS 'Sports' lens for E and L mounts

Sigma has announced its 150-600 F5-6.3 DG DN OS 'Sports' lens for full-frame Sony E and Panasonic/Sigma/Leica L-mount bodies. This superzoom lens is comprised of 25 elements in 15 groups, including 4 'FLD' (low dispersion glass similar to fluorite) and 2 'SLD' (special low dispersion) elements, as well as a 'Super Multi-Layer coating' that reduces flare and ghosting. The focus elements are driven by a stepping motor. The built-in optical image stabilizer can reduce shake by up to a claimed four stops.
ElectronicsThe Imaging Resource!

Nikon Z fc First Shots: Sample images from Nikon’s new retro-inspired, APS-C Z mirrorless camera

Earlier this summer, Nikon unveiled its second Z mirrorless camera with an APS-C-sized sensor. However, instead of following a similar modern design to the earlier Z50 -- and the full-frame Z-series models -- the new Nikon Z fc looks squarely into the past, drawing design cues and overall styling from Nikon's famed FM2 film camera from 1982. Yet, despite its eye-catching retro-inspired exterior, the Nikon Z fc sports the modern imaging pipeline and performance features that customers expect, offering a solid array of amenities for photo and video creators alike.
Electronicsphotographyblog.com

Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 Di III VC VXD Review

The Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 Di III VC VXD is a super-telephoto zoom lens for Sony full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras. It offers an effective focal range of 225-750mm when used on an APS-C camera. The Tamron 150-500mm for Sony lens features an optical construction comprising of 25 elements in 16...
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

Dear Nikon...

FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% OFF) Dear Nikon…. I LOVE you, I’ve loved you since I got my first real camera, the N90s. This is a Love Letter to Nikon. I wanted to walk you through my history of using Nikon Cameras, why I left Nikon for Sony and my hopes for the future of Nikon.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Canon Picture Styles Help You Make Your Images Less Boring

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Canon cameras are pretty great at what they do. But sometimes they stick to a very old-school idea of perfection in their images (well, their sensors do). And if you use cameras from Panasonic, Olympus, or Fujifilm, it’s easy to get spoiled with the unique image quality. But lots of folks forget you can tweak Picture Styles in the Canon menu. What’s more, that image quality will mostly translate into the RAW files. So you can tweak as much as you’d like and still enjoy what comes out. In my explorations, I’ve tried to find ways to make the images look like a film stock of some sort, and have come pretty close to Fujifilm Superia. Here’s what I did.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

TTArtisan releases $235 50mm F1.4 ASPH lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras

TTArtisan has revealed its new $235 50mm F1.4 lens for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. The new TTArtisan 50mm F1.4 ASPH lens is entirely manual and, according to TTArtisan, able to be used with sensors up to 60MP. The optical construction consists of ten elements in eight groups, including a low-dispersion element and aspherical element.
Electronicssarahfunky.com

THE BEST VIDEO EQUIPMENT FOR FILMING

There are so many parts that go into video production (pun intended)! It is essential to have quality equipment for filming and for photography. If you’ve been wondering about what you might need to get started making videos, then this is the list for you. I’m sharing all of the electronics I personally use when creating my videos, blogs, and social posts! Below is the best video equipment for filming.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Canon Cameras You’ve Wanted are Finally in Stock!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. You can finally get a brand new Canon EOS R5 over at the Canon Store on Amazon, it’s time to rejoice! Alternatively, you can snag the Canon EOS R6 too! We rated these two cameras as some of the best on the market right now. They’re fantastic for passionate photographers from every walk of life. If you’re interested, we encourage you to check out our Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 reviews. One has some of the best high ISO output on the full-frame camera market. The other is one of the best overall performers you can get. Head on over to the Canon Store.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Venus Laowa 'Argus' 33mm F0.95 CF APO sample gallery

The Venus Optics Laowa 'Argus' 33mm F0.95 CF APO is an ultra-fast manual focus lens for APS-C mirrorless bodies, available for Sony E, Canon RF, Fujifilm X and Nikon Z mount cameras ($500, available now). We tried out the Fujifilm version and found the lens a tad unwieldy to use...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Why Are Hasselblad Cameras So Expensive?

For most, Hasselblad is a name that has been associated with iconic photographs and technical quality — and a huge price that reflects that. However, has Hasselblad always been a premium photography brand, and why are they so expensive?. The Swedish manufacturer of photographic equipment and medium format cameras —...
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Gordon Laing reviews the 8K quality from the Canon EOS R5

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Reviewer Gordon Laing has done a video showcasing the 8K quality from the Canon EOS...
Electronicsephotozine.com

Sony FE 24mm F/2.8G Lens Review

In a world where lenses are becoming generally bigger and heavier, it is great to see Sony introduce a trio of compact, light primes. First up is this Sony FE 24mm f/2.8G lens, for full-frame and crop sensor (35mm equivalent field of view is similar to a 36mm lens) Sony E mount cameras. It joins the Sony FE 40mm f/2.5G and the Sony 50mm FE f/2.5G, forming an attractive set of matching lenses. Let's have a close look at the 24mm first, coupling it with the 42MP Sony A7R III camera body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy