This Vintage Nikon 15mm F5.6 Makes the Coolest Images
For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I think we can all agree that people love old Nikon lenses. And that’s really going to be the case with this vintage Nikon 15mm f5.6 lens. It’s not a fisheye: it’s a wide-angle lens with all the yummy character people have been missing for a while. Modern lenses have had the character engineered out of them and are often way too sharp. But for a solid price, you can get this lens in wonderful condition from the Rare Camera Store.www.thephoblographer.com
Comments / 0