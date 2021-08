SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Lucinda Cates said her best friend Becky Dietzel was walking to the store the night her life was cut short. “The best way to describe Becky is she was an angel on Earth before she ever was an angel in heaven,” said Cates. “She would open her doors for anybody or feed them, anything they needed whether she liked them or not, she would still be there to help them.”