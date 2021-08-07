Littleton Community Farm a growing concern

LITTLETON — The Littleton Community Farm sits on 3.2 acres of land within a 107-acre property. It’s not a huge space, but it has had a huge impact. It reflects the core values of Littleton Community Farm founder and Executive Director Amy Tarlow-Lewis, who stresses the importance and benefits of local produce — she says people would care more for the environment if they saw where their food comes from. So how they grow is important, but so is why they grow.