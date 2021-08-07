Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littleton, MA

Littleton Community Farm a growing concern

By Kaitlin Mulkerin
Lowell Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLETON — The Littleton Community Farm sits on 3.2 acres of land within a 107-acre property. It’s not a huge space, but it has had a huge impact. It reflects the core values of Littleton Community Farm founder and Executive Director Amy Tarlow-Lewis, who stresses the importance and benefits of local produce — she says people would care more for the environment if they saw where their food comes from. So how they grow is important, but so is why they grow.

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
Fitchburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Littleton, MA
City
Concord, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Security#Soil Organic Matter#Food Banks#Executive#Lcf#Loaves Fishes#Greens#Eagle Scouts#Littleton Light And Water#Tulnoynum#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy