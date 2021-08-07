Six Honored With Chapel of the Four Chaplains Award

Six Ohio Valley residents recently were honored with Chapel of the Four Chaplains awards. The award is named after four U.S. Army chaplains who were aboard the USAT Dorchester when it was torpedoed by a German U-boat on Feb. 3, 1943. In helping wounded soldiers, the four chaplains removed their own life vests, placed them on wounded soldiers and went down with the ship. The award honors those who model the kind of selfless service to community, nation and humanity exemplified by the four chaplains. Pictured are, from left, Wheeling VA Center Director John Looney, award recipients Mark Sharpsky, Paul Amrhein, Phyllis Amrhein, Roger Foster, Audrey Foster and SFC John S. Lanos and Marine Corps Legion Commandant John Nanny. Looney and Nanny, past recipients of the award, presented the award to the six on July 24 during the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival. (Photo by Derek Redd)