Paden City, WV

Fluharty a Hero to All of Us

Intelligencer
 3 days ago

Paden City this past week mourned the death of 18-year-old Logan Fluharty who fought a year-long battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Community members in late July put on a final act to honor Fluharty: they held a parade and ceremony through town where they commemorated the teen as superhero “Laser” Logan and the first Ohio Valley Avenger from Paden City. Gov. Jim Justice attended and noted Fluharty’s passing during his weekly briefing.

www.theintelligencer.net

