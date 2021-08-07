Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Danny Masterson: Scientology doctrine spills into rape case

Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVjSd_0bKXhDkb00

Eyewitness News has obtained courtroom exhibits from the May preliminary hearing of actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson, who is charged with three counts of felony rape. Masterson has pleaded not guilty and maintains that all of the sex was consensual, but the judge found there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

The preliminary hearing stretched over four days with testimony from three women who say they were raped by Masterson between 2001 and 2003. And while it's Masterson facing criminal charges, much of the testimony focused on his religion - Scientology.

All three of the women were Scientologists at the time of the alleged rapes, but have since left the religion. All three women also told similar stories of how church officials allegedly tried to stop them from reporting Masterson to law enforcement, a claim that Scientology denies.

The testimony was rife with details of the alleged rapes and claims about the inner workings of Scientology. And while Masterson defense attorney Tom Mesereau tried to keep out any discussion of Scientology, Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied that request noting that the defense had just filed a brief that referred to the church dozens of times.

"I counted 88 times that you used the words Scientology, Church of Scientology, cult, anti-Scientology, anti-Scientologist and religion," said Judge Olmedo at the start of the preliminary hearing. "I find it interesting that after using those terms 88 times in a 29-page brief, you then say it has absolutely nothing to do with the case."

After four days of testimony that included lengthy discussions of Scientology doctrine, Judge Olmedo concluded that church policy "not only discourages but prohibits one Scientologist from reporting another Scientologist in good standing to outside law enforcement."

"This expressly written doctrine sufficiently explains to this court the hesitancy and lateness in reporting the crimes charged to law enforcement," Judge Olmedo went on to say.

In a statement, a Scientology spokesperson told Eyewitness News in part that "it is an outrageous and bigoted falsehood that Scientology forbids the reporting of criminal conduct by Scientologists - or by anyone - to law enforcement. The assertion that there is such a policy is contrary to actual Church policy which explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land."

The exhibits obtained by Eyewitness News include excerpts of recorded interviews two of the women did with the LAPD and District Attorney's Office back in 2017.

Chrissie B: "He hit me."

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller: "Where?"

Chrissie B: "When I pulled his hair to really get him off, because he was putting himself inside of me. And I really did not want to that night, and I was just fed up."

Chrissie B, who had given Eyewitness News permission to use her first name, last initial and photos of her, testified that she woke up one morning in 2001 to find her then boyfriend Danny Masterson raping her inside their bedroom at their Hollywood Hills home.

Chrissie B: "He just always got angry, he would get angry. He felt like because he supported me that he was - it was like I was a possession. He should be able to have sex whenever he wants."

Chrissie B testified that Masterson hit her, spit on her and called her white trash. She said that she reported the rape to Scientology back in 2001, but says she was put on an "ethics program" and told by a Scientology executive at the Celebrity Centre that she had "pulled in" or caused the alleged rape.

"Reporting other Scientologists in good standing to law enforcement is a high crime," Chrissie B testified. "If I reported him, I would stop him from being a Scientologist, from going up the Bridge to Eternal Freedom."

The alleged victim identified as "Jane Doe 2" says she went to Masterson's Hollywood Hills home in 2003 expecting to chat and maybe flirt. She testified that he gave her a glass of wine and that her memory started to get blurry as events unfolded.

She referred to Scientology's "Tone Scale" to explain why she obeyed some of Masterson's "drill-sergeant" like commands."

In her 2017 interview with the LAPD and DA's office, she said:

Jane Doe 2: "He brought me to the jacuzzi and he said, take your clothes off now. Take your clothes off now. Take them off now. Take them off now. Now. Now. Now. I don't remember after that."

The alleged rape, she testified, left her ravaged and limp like a rag doll.

No one has followed the case more closely than journalist Tony Ortega, who first broke the news back in 2017 that the LAPD was investigating Masterson for the alleged rapes.

"You have four days of victims testifying about how it's the Church of Scientology that revictimized them and made them try to accept that they were at fault for being raped," Ortega tells Eyewitness News.

"You have the prosecution reading from Scientology policies and Scientology books. I mean what a nightmare for the Church of Scientology."

Scientology's arcane vocabulary - terms like out-exchange, non-enturbulation orders, 2D sec-checks, floating needles, knowledge reports, disconnection and wog law - at times required translation for the judge.

"And Judge Olmedo was doing her best to keep up with it," says Ortega. "And you would see her interrupt and say, hang on - what do you mean wog law? What do you mean out-exchange? What do you mean, you know, wogs?"

Each of the women testified that they feared reporting the alleged rapes because they believed the church would declare them to be a suppressive person, something the church says is "extremely rare" and only "occurs in instances of serious offenses against the Scientology faith."

"And so, the thing that the Church holds over you is that if you run afoul of the organization in one way or another, they will declare you a suppressive person," says Ortega. "That's Scientology jargon, it essentially means excommunication."

A Scientology spokesperson tells Eyewitness News that "the women in question have not been declared 'suppressive persons.'"

Celebrities, like Danny Masterson, have long played a high-profile role in Scientology. All three women testified that they believed Masterson's celebrity status in the church meant that he was more important - and they were less likely to be believed.

"So, that's what makes it so difficult for these women to come forward is they feel that there's this whole organization against them, that Danny, is this important celebrity and so they're going to protect him," says Ortega.

One celebrity and former Scientologist in the women's corner is actress and now outspoken Church critic Leah Remini. She interviewed Chrissie B on the series finale of her show "Scientology and the Aftermath."

"We hope and we pray that justice will be served," Remini said on the show in 2019.

In court documents, defense attorney Tom Mesereau argued that Remini's involvement is problematic. The document states that Remini accompanied at least some of the women on their interviews with police. Mesereau refers to the prosecution as "star struck" and claims that Remini cultivated law enforcement prejudice against Scientology.

"Leah is not a witness in the case," says Ortega. "She has no role in it, but I think you will see Masterson's side, you know, try to bring her into court to raise that thought for the jury that maybe it's all being put up by Leah. I just think they'll find that's a dead end."

Masterson's trial on the three rape charges is tentatively set for November. One big question looming - could Scientology leader David Miscavige be called to testify?

"Who better to ask about Scientology's policies about law enforcement than David Miscavige," says Ortega. "But they would fight tooth and nail to keep him out."

Got a tip? Email ABC7 Investigative Producer Lisa.Bartley@abc.com

Comments / 0

ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
David Miscavige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Anti Scientology#Anti Scientologist#Eyewitness News#Scientologists#Lapd#The Celebrity Centre#Da#The Church Of Scientology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
King County, WAwestseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Sentencing in rape case

19-year-old Jackson U. Sullivan is in the King County Jail tonight, starting his nine-month sentence for raping a then-16-year-old girl during a party in November 2019. That’s the sentence recommended by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the plea bargain that resulted in Sullivan pleading guilty two weeks ago, as reported here. The nine-month sentence was ordered by King County Superior Court Judge Josephine Wiggs-Martin in what we’re told was a crowded courtroom this afternoon, We were unable to go downtown for the hearing, and documents from it are not yet available in online files, but we got confirmation of the sentence tonight from the KCPAO. Sullivan was charged with second-degree rape in April 2020, accused of raping a girl who was incapable of consent, “intoxicated to the point of loss of motor functions … (during) what should have been an enjoyable high-school party.” In the plea bargain, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree rape, which carries a standard sentence of six months to a year.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Downey, CAPosted by
Deadline

Sunni Wells Dies: Actor, Bill Cosby Accuser Was 72

Sunni Welles, a former actor and singer who was among the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, has died, her son Shaun O’Banion announced on Twitter todeay. She was 72. Welles died Monday after a battle with lung cancer at a hospice care center in Downey, CA, O’Banion told Deadline in a statement. Welles’ acting career began when she was a child at age 10, appearing in episodes of such popular shows as Leave It to Beaver and My Three Sons. She alleged at a 2015 news conference that Cosby raped her twice when she was an aspiring singer in the...
Public Safetywmleader.com

California dad murdered his toddler, infant over ‘serpent DNA’: FBI

A California man influenced by “QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories” confessed to killing his two young children with a spearfishing gun in Mexico because they inherited “serpent DNA” from his wife and “were going to grow into monsters.”. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, made the statements to federal investigators after being...
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Judge Shuts Down 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Attempt To Remove Lawyer Investigating Her Over Alleged Embezzlement, Questions Her Motives

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was scolded by a federal court judge who questioned her motives in attempting to remove a lawyer investigating her. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the federal court judge presiding over Jayne’s husband Thomas Girardi’s involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy denied a motion brought by the reality star.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Marilyn Manson Files To Dismiss Esme Bianco Rape Case

Marilyn Manson has filed to dismiss Esme Bianco’s allegations of sexual assault, labeling them “untrue” and “meritless”. Bianco came forward with several other of Manson’s former partners, accusing the rock singer of physical, sexual and psychological abuse. Bianco compared Manson’s behaviour to human trafficking under California law. Now according to...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

Jon Jacobo: Rape case could proceed, regardless of accuser’s wishes

On Friday, Sasha Perigo published online a lengthy and detailed rape allegation against Jon Jacobo, a prominent Mission politico and community activist. And while online accusations of sexual misconduct are increasingly common, the level of detail recounted within Perigo’s seven-page narrative is not common: It included screenshots of text messages, contemporaneous written discussions regarding the alleged April assault, medical records including a rape kit, and a police report.
Los Angeles, CAABC7 Los Angeles

Judge slaps down defense subpoenas in Danny Masterson rape case

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The judge presiding over the Danny Masterson rape case slapped down a series of subpoenas on Monday filed by the defense for everything from outtakes of Leah Remini's show on Scientology to LAPD files on Scientology leader David Miscavige and his wife Shelly Miscavige. Judge Charlaine...
Los Angeles, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Danny Masterson subpoenas on Leah Remini show and LAPD involving Scientology boss David Miscavige blasted by judge

LOS ANGELES — A judge blasted Danny Masterson’s defense lawyers in his rape case Monday, shooting down subpoenas for everything from outtakes from Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology TV show to LAPD files involving Scientology boss David Miscavige. Judge Charlaine Olmedo minced no words as she cast Masterson’s subpoena for LAPD records...

Comments / 0

Community Policy