Law enforcement from all over to support Deputy Campas
It's estimated, that nearly a hundred different law enforcement agencies from across the country attended deputy Phillip Campas’ funeral service Friday morning. So many of them exchanged stories and supported one another that Mechanics Bank Arena even opened the doors than expected.
"This is something law enforcement always come together for because it’s like being in the trenches together. And then something happens to one of you, and everybody comes back together," said Mack Wimbish, former Kern County Sheriff.
Wimbish said it doesn’t matter what is on the patch, law enforcement is a part of a brotherhood.
“It’s truly amazing and until you see it, you cannot explain how truly big this is. The vehicles go from L street, there are three lanes there and there are other lanes parked there as well,” said Wimbish.
Law enforcement vehicles parked for blocks down Truxtun Avenue. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, San Diego Police Department, Santa Monica Police Department, Aurora Co Police Department, and Dallas Police Department are just a few of the nearly hundred different law enforcement agencies estimated that were present to pay their respects.
“The end goal is just a feeling of support that you’re not, especially if you’re a smaller agency, you’re a part of a bigger family,” said Sr. Cpl. Brandon Bird from Dallas Police and a member of the brotherhood for the fallen.
It’s a sentiment Lisa Prudetti from Suffolk County Police Department shared. Prudetti is also a part of the brotherhood of the fallen, an organization with chapters across the country that sends delegates to every funeral for every fallen officer.
“It doesn’t matter where you are. That could be my brother, sister, wife, husband, and it’s a lonely time sometimes, and you don’t realize, " said Prudetti. "So it’s the smallest thing we can do to honor them and pay our respects to the community they're from as well as their families.”
