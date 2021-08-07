'Bring Michael Home': Community lends support to missing Fruitland boy's family

The words, "Bring Michael home" are plastered on flyers, signs and social media posts around the Treasure Valley. Five-year-old Michael Vaughan, who also goes by 'Monkey', has been missing since July 27 and search efforts around the city of Fruitland and nearby have not slowed down . People around the area said they won’t slow down until they know where he is.

“If my kids were out there, I would want every single person out there looking for my kids as much as possible," said Danyale Jenkins, who has been printing and posting signs all week.

Neighbors around Fruitland and surrounding cities have been staying busy by searching fields, handing out missing person flyers and putting up signage with the hope that something may lead investigators and community in a direction to where Michael could be.

"This little boy has become the community’s son," said Monique Petersen, who lives around the area.

People are wanting to do whatever they can to bring Michael back home. People like Petersen and Ericka Moltke, who painted a few billboards around town that have Michael's picture and description.

“I can’t do much. I can’t physically do much," Petersen said. "But I can paint and that was my option.”

As the search remains at the forefront of everyone’s mind, there are also efforts to show Michael's family they have support during this devastating time.

“This is their neighbor, this is their people, you know?" Petersen explained the community's involvement. "For not knowing the family and for jumping in like they have is just amazing.”

Dozens of bikers around town and around the Treasure Valley are showing support the best way they can: through riding their bikes. Bikers tied their handlebars and seats with a blue ribbon, which is Micheal’s favorite color.

Motorcyclists drove to the Fruitland Community Park to join in on the daily community prayer Friday night. After the ride, it was off to Michael's home so the bikers could drive by and honk and rev their engines to show they are united with Michael's family.

“If there’s one thing we know about the motorcycle community is they come together, especially for children," said Brooke Curtiss, who organized Friday's ride. "We want to make sure this little boy comes home. We’re going to make every effort possible to make that happen.”

The community prayer is held every night at 7:30 p.m. at the Fruitland Community Park. The organizer of the prayer said it will continue every night until Michael is found.

