Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ronald Rauhe of Germany wins medal in 5th Olympics

By JIM VERTUNO Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Ronald Rauhe of Germany set an Olympic canoe sprint milestone Saturday, and Lisa Carrington of New Zealand just missed another in her otherwise splendid Tokyo Games. And Serghei Tarnovschi of Moldova, who was stripped of his bronze medal in 2016 because of a positive doping test, benefitted from the yearlong delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic to return to the Olympics and win another medal. His four-year suspension ended in time for him to qualify in May.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Carrington
Person
Katie Vincent
Person
Ronald Rauhe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Canada#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Olympics Latest: Hashimoto wins another Olympic medal

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Daiki Hashimoto of Japan picked up a third medal in men’s gymnastics. The Olympic all-around champion added gold on high bar by posting a score of...
Swimming & SurfingKVIA

Caeleb Dressel gets 5th Olympic gold as U.S. wins swim relay

UPDATE: American Caeleb Dressel has claimed a fifth gold medal in the Tokyo Games as the U.S. men won the 4×100 medley relay. Britain won silver and Italy won bronze. Dressel join Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi, as well as East Germany’s Kristin Otto, as the only swimmers to win as many as five golds at a single Olympics. Phelps did it three times.
SportsNew York Post

Caeleb Dressel joins elite club with 5th Olympic gold medal

TOKYO — Caeleb Dressel finished off his gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics with two more dazzling swims. The guy who dreads all the attention won’t be able to escape it now. He’s one of the greatest Olympians ever. The 24-year-old Floridian captured his fourth and fifth gold medals of...
SportsIndependent Florida Alligator

Dressel wins third Olympic gold medal

Caeleb Dressel paced the pool once again and notched his third gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Friday night. The former Gator swam a world-record 49.45 time, holding off Hungary’s Kristoff Milak by .23 seconds. Dressel launched off the diving board with an astounding .60 time off the blocks....
Worldrock947.com

Olympics-Hockey-Germany reaches semis with 3-1 win over Argentina

TOKYO (Reuters) – Germany became the first country to reach the semi-finals in the men’s hockey tournament after a smooth 3-1 win over Olympic champions Argentina in sauna-like conditions at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Germany opened the score in the 19th minute when defender Lukas Windfeder shot a penalty...
Worldkfgo.com

Olympics-Cycling-Germany dethrone Britain to win women’s team pursuit

TOKYO (Reuters) – Germany dethroned Britain’s women as queens of the Olympic track team pursuit in sensational fashion with an emphatic victory in the final in yet another world record. The German quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger almost caught Britain in the 4km final...
CyclingESPN

Germany, Netherlands topple Brits to win track cycling Olympic golds

IZU, Japan -- The record-setting women's pursuit team from Germany and the men's sprint squad from the Netherlands knocked the powerful British team from their perch atop the track cycling world at the Tokyo Olympics. The German squad of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger twice broke...
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

Kate Nye wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Oakland University student Kate Nye powered her way to the podium on Sunday, winning a silver medal in the women’s 76-kilogram/156-pound weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old lifted a total of 549 pounds, between a 245-pound snatch and a 304-pound clean-and-jerk, to achieve the best U.S. Olympic weightlifting...
WorldESPN

India look to end long wait for hockey medal with win against Germany at Tokyo Olympics

This will be about so much more than a bronze medal. On one hand you have India -- the original royalty of (men's) hockey at the Olympics. There won't be many people who remember having watched India dismantle Germany at the Berlin Games final 8-1 in 1936, but you have probably heard of the urban legend around Dhyan Chand's four goals and the unlikely offer that is supposed to have followed.
Swimming & SurfingInternational Business Times

Germany's Wellbrock Doubles Up To Win Olympic Marathon Swim

German world champion Florian Wellbrock added Olympic marathon swimming gold to his 1500m bronze with a dominant performance in hot conditions in Tokyo Bay on Thursday. Wellbrock swam the 10 kilometres (six miles) in 1hr 48min 33.7sec, more than 25 seconds clear of Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky (1:48:59.0). Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri took the bronze in 1:49:01.1.
Basketballchatsports.com

Dončić propels Slovenia into the medal round with blowout win over Germany

And the Luka Donu010diu0107 world domination tour continues. The Slovenian men’s national team remains the feelgood surprise of the Tokyo Olympics as the Mavericks’ superstar point guard led them past Germany, 94-70, on Monday night, Dallas time, to advance to the semifinals. Donu010diu0107 flirted with a triple-double before settling for...
SportsRunnersWorld

Sifan Hassan’s Unparalleled Attempt at an Olympic Triple

After she crossed the line in her sixth and final race, following 24,500 meters of track running across nine days, Sifan Hassan collapsed to the ground. It was Saturday night in Tokyo, and the 28-year-old Dutch athlete had just won her third medal of the Olympics, kicking to gold in the women’s 10,000 meters in 29:55.32.

Comments / 0

Community Policy