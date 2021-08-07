Cancel
Elections

Black makes campaign stop in Golden Isles

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago


Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says he is not concerned about the possibility of facing football legend Herschel Walker for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate in the November 2022 general election.

Black, who was on a campaign swing Tuesday in the Golden Isles and stopped by The News for an interview, said it’s difficult to be worried about facing Walker, who is not even a Georgia resident.

“We were actually at (the University of) Georgia at the same together,” Black said. “I think if my old classmate wants to move back — that’s the first thing he’s got to do — pay some taxes and register to vote here. If you’ve got ideas to contribute to the process, I’d welcome that.”

Latham Saddler, an Atlanta banking executive and former Navy SEAL officer, and Kelvin King, a small business owner and Air Force veteran from Atlanta, have also announced their candidacy for the GOP Senate nomination.

As for incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, Black said he has never met Democrat, but they have opposing beliefs on important issues.

“He is a proven rubber stamp to things I’m diametrically opposed to,” he said. “I think we’ll see a lot of buyer’s remorse for this past stretch.”

Black said his experience as agriculture commissioner since 2011 and successfully winning three statewide elections gives him an advantage he believes will win him the nomination and the election.

“I think it takes experience to begin with,” he said.

Black said part of his job is to deal with federal officials on a regular basis, and he understands where the state has to cooperate with them and when state officials should show restraint.

“Anyone who does not believe there is a swamp, I beg to differ,” he said. “I’ve dealt with it my entire career.”

As an example, Black cited how long it took to get hurricane relief for the state after Hurricane Michael caused significant damage in Georgia in October 2018.

“From final agreement in Congress to the block grant getting to the state of Georgia was 13 months,” Black said. “I was able to get the $171 million into the bank accounts of farm families affected in 15 weeks.”

If elected, Black said constituents can expect a high level of “customer service” to ensure their needs are met.

“I want this system to work and serve citizens,” he said. “I understand how it works.”

A challenge will be to restore trust in each other and at the administration level, he said.

Black said there are some popular topics he supports such as a border wall, which he said is “essential to our next generation.” He said he’d take a “fearless approach” to national security and provide trusted leadership.

He also has another list of priorities he said “might not make it to the top of the headlines.” Black said he’s not interested in adding new states or more Supreme Court justices. The filibuster must be preserved and he described critical race theory as “divisive.”

And defunding the police is “the dumbest idea since D.C. statehood,” he said.

Black said he will support longterm research to determine the impact of sea level rise in Coastal Georgia. The ports in Savannah and Brunswick will remain a priority when it comes to support from the state.

Improvements in roads, bridges, airports, water systems and rural broadband are all important.

“We will have an idea-driven campaign,” he said. “People want a Senator who listens and puts a first-class team together.”

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
